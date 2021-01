(WKOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration rescinded fees issued to distilleries that made hand sanitizer during the pandemic.

When the distilleries opted to make the sanitizer, they had to register as drug makers, which have to pay user fees every year.

The agency charged each of them more than $14,000 this week.

Yahara Bay Distillers in Fitchburg said it was one of the.

But the FDA got rid of the fees today saying there were a mistake.