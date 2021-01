MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin sophomore running back Nakia Watson has entered the transfer portal. A UW official confirmed the reports to 27 News.

Watson had 522 yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons with Wisconsin. This season, Watson had 53 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Watson's role diminished with the emergence of freshman Jalen Berger. Berger had 60 carries for 301 and two touchdowns.