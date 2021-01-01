Doctor reflects on 2020 vaccine development

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local health experts say December 14th was a pivotal moment in the coronavirus pandemic. It was the day the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent to frontline health care workers in Wisconsin.

"From early on in the pandemic, we knew that the vaccine was really going to be the end game. We needed a vaccine to really get out of this," said UW Health's Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof.

It is a moment Dr. Pothof says he will never forget. He tells 27 News that vaccine development in under a year is something he never thought was possible.

"To see that realized on a Monday in December, where we're injecting our first people with a vaccine that exceeded any expectation, was just phenomenal," Dr. Pothof said. "Now we have this massive campaign that is historic not only in scale and scope, but also in this broad demonstration of human ingenuity and invention."

As of today, two vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the United States. Doses of both Pfizer and Moderna are being distributed to frontline health care workers, emergency personnel, as well as long-term care workers and residents.