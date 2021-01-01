Hanukkah stabbing suspect still unfit a year after NY attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a hearing to decide whether to civilly commit the man charged with stabbing five people with a machete at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration in 2019. A recent psychiatric evaluation found Grafton Thomas remains unfit to stand trial after months of hospitalization at a federal facility in Missouri, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel ruled last week that an evidentiary hearing is needed to determine whether additional hospitalization would likely restore Thomas’ mental fitness. His attorneys asked Seibel to dismiss the federal charges and civilly commit him.