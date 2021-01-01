Hard-line Iran cleric, ex-president’s supporter, dies at 85

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, a prominent hard-liner and supporter of the country’s ex-president, has died at the age of 85. The state-run IRNA news agency said he died on Friday. He had recently been in hospital for a month due to an unspecified gastrointestinal illness but was then released to continue treatment at home in the Iranian holy city of Qom, home to major Shiite seminaries. He took a turn for the worse a few days ago and was transferred to a hospital in the capital, Tehran. The cleric was known as a backer of former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who questioned the Holocaust.