How pets can help 2021 resolutions

(WKOW/CNN) -- A cat or a dog can help you stick to your 2021 New Year's resolutions, some pet advocates say.

Temma Martin, A spokeswoman for Utah's 'Best Friends Animal Society', says your pet can be your partner in exercise and stress relief.

"They get us moving," said Martin. "We can go out on a walk with our pet...take them running. Even cats enjoy going out in a harness or even in a stroller."

Martin says pets can also help you eat better.

"Try eating something you can share in moderation," says Martin. "When you have those healthy snacks [blueberries, apples, carrots] around...you can eat them, and your pet can enjoy them as well."

If the pandemic has made you feel isolated, let your pet help you be social.

"They're natural icebreakers and a great way to meet like-minded people," says Martin. "You can play frisbee, play catch. Just get out there and stay safe socially distanced and enjoy some outdoor time and talk to some other people as well."

If you're interested in getting a pet, local rescues or shelters, such as the Dane County Humane Society or Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, are great places to find a furry friend.