How we got here: a 2020 COVID-19 timeline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over the course of 2020 scientists, health care professionals and the public learned more and more about COVID-19.

Let's take a look back at how it all unfolded.

February

The first Wisconsin cases of COVID-19 was identified. The person, a Dane County resident, recovered three weeks later after isolating in their home.

March 12

Restrictions began in Wisconsin with Governor Evers declaring a public health emergency as COVID-19 progressed.

March 17

Gov. Evers ordered bars and restaurants to close and placed limits on gatherings.

March 25

Wisconsinites were asked to stay home and nonessential businesses closed after Evers enacted the Safer at Home order.

April 16

The Safer at Home order was extended.

May 12

The Wisconsin State Supreme Court struck down the extension, leaving it up to local governments to impose health restrictions.

July 30

The mask mandate was issued.

September

All schools faced the tough decision to re-opening or continue with online classes.

September 9

Two UW-Madison resident halls were forced to quarantine and the university paused in-person classes.

October 14

Wisconsin officially opened a field hospital while cases increased throughout the fall.

December 14

Vaccines started to arrive and the first doses went to health care workers.