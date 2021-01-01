How we got here: a 2020 COVID-19 timeline
MADISON (WKOW) -- Over the course of 2020 scientists, health care professionals and the public learned more and more about COVID-19.
Let's take a look back at how it all unfolded.
February
The first Wisconsin cases of COVID-19 was identified. The person, a Dane County resident, recovered three weeks later after isolating in their home.
March 12
Restrictions began in Wisconsin with Governor Evers declaring a public health emergency as COVID-19 progressed.
March 17
Gov. Evers ordered bars and restaurants to close and placed limits on gatherings.
March 25
Wisconsinites were asked to stay home and nonessential businesses closed after Evers enacted the Safer at Home order.
April 16
The Safer at Home order was extended.
May 12
The Wisconsin State Supreme Court struck down the extension, leaving it up to local governments to impose health restrictions.
July 30
The mask mandate was issued.
September
All schools faced the tough decision to re-opening or continue with online classes.
September 9
Two UW-Madison resident halls were forced to quarantine and the university paused in-person classes.
October 14
Wisconsin officially opened a field hospital while cases increased throughout the fall.
December 14
Vaccines started to arrive and the first doses went to health care workers.