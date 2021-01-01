Madison plowing plans for Friday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- The light snowfall southeastern Wisconsin is getting Friday evening is making for slippery road conditions and the city of Madison Street's Division has already begun their process to make the roadways safer.

Thirty-two trucks have started salt routes in Madison. Snowplows will be salting and pushing snow on the main streets used by Madison Metro during the period of snowfall.

Three additional trucks will be sanding the hills, curves, and intersections that do not meet salt route requirements but require extra traction.

The streets division said the road will be slipperiest during active snowfall and salt takes time to melt the snow. They advise travelers to drive slow, stay alert, and exercise patience even tomorrow morning.

The city of Madison Street's Division does not expect enough snowfall to justify citywide plowing. This means neighborhood streets that are not part of salt routes will be snow-covered.