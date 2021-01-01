Mother, daughter reflect on 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's no secret -- 2020 was a trying time for a lot of people. Ask anyone and they will say they faced some sort of adversity from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our photojournalist caught up with a mother and daughter at Elver Park to reflect on 2020 and what they hope to experience again soon. Mother Dana Prager is a librarian in the Madison Metropolitan School District and her daughter is a freshman in college.

On what they learned through 2020:

"I work in Madison schools as a librarian so I think everyone had to be very flexible especially with all the virtual learning and a lot more patient but got to talk to a lot of families that are making it work and just hang in there and we'll get through it," said Dana Prager.

"Well I started college this year and I was planning to live in the dorms but I decided to live in an apartment so I learned to be flexible and go with the flow and be resilient and try new things," said Shoshana Prager.

On what they look forward to most once pandemic is over:

"Be with more people, be with our friends, maybe do a little more traveling we have our parents out of state that we haven't seen in a while so be nice to see them in real life instead of just FaceTime," said Dana Prager.

"I'm looking forward to school hopefully being in person next year," said Shoshana Prager.