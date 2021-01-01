New Year babies born at Madison hospitals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lucas Orellana Carcaño became the first baby born in the new year at Madison's SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Seleny Carcaño and Juan Carlos Orellana welcomed their new baby Lucas into the world at 2:08 a.m. Friday.

He is 20 inches long and weighs 6 lbs. 15 ounces, the hospital said in an email to 27 News.

The little guy has a big brother and sister waiting to meet him at home.

Lucas arrived a little early. Seleny's due date was Jan. 11.

“We feel very excited and very blessed with God because we didn’t expect to have him with us today," Seleny said.

Madison's other hospitals have not yet released information about their New Year's babies. Check back for updates.