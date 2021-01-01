One area Packers fan could be the 23rd member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voting has begun to select from ten finalists the 23rd member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

The ten finalists were narrowed down after they or a friend wrote a 500-word essay and submitted a photo explaining why they should be nominated.

Jane Rietmann of Merrimac was nominated by her son.

Rietmann said, "It was an honor to be nominated. I was amazed that I am a finalist for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame. I kept asking my son if it was for real. The Packers are and always will be my team."

Beginning Friday, Jan. 1, fans can check out finalist profiles and vote online, until Jan. 31. The winner will be selected by three different groups of people: Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees and the Packers’ committee.

The winning fan will be announced late winter 2021 and get four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2021 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

And the honoree's name will be added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

The Green Bay Packers were the first team in 1998 to establish a FAN Hall of Fame, so they could honor annually a devout Packer fan.