Packers name fan hall of fame nominees

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers named 10 people as finalists for entry into the fan hall of fame in a press release from the team sent Friday.

This year’s 10 finalists are:

  • Jane Rietmann – Merrimac, Wis.
  • Fred Ihlenfeldt Sr. – Kewaunee, Wis.
  • Jeff Padon – Severn, Md.
  • Ken Trinkner – De Pere, Wis.
  • Leo DeGroot – West Bend, Wis.
  • Patrick (Pat) Suplicki – Stevens Point, Wis.
  • Bob Parker – Green Bay, Wis.
  • Gene C. Lasch – Shawano, Wis.
  • George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.
  • Jeanne Beardsley – Ellsworth, Wis.

Fans can read profiles of each of the nominees and vote for their choice on packers.com/fhof. Voting ends at midnight on Jan. 31.

The Packers will name a winner later in the winter.

