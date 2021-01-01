Packers name fan hall of fame nominees
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers named 10 people as finalists for entry into the fan hall of fame in a press release from the team sent Friday.
This year’s 10 finalists are:
- Jane Rietmann – Merrimac, Wis.
- Fred Ihlenfeldt Sr. – Kewaunee, Wis.
- Jeff Padon – Severn, Md.
- Ken Trinkner – De Pere, Wis.
- Leo DeGroot – West Bend, Wis.
- Patrick (Pat) Suplicki – Stevens Point, Wis.
- Bob Parker – Green Bay, Wis.
- Gene C. Lasch – Shawano, Wis.
- George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.
- Jeanne Beardsley – Ellsworth, Wis.
Fans can read profiles of each of the nominees and vote for their choice on packers.com/fhof. Voting ends at midnight on Jan. 31.
The Packers will name a winner later in the winter.