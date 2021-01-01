Packers name fan hall of fame nominees

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers named 10 people as finalists for entry into the fan hall of fame in a press release from the team sent Friday.

This year’s 10 finalists are:

Jane Rietmann – Merrimac, Wis.

Fred Ihlenfeldt Sr. – Kewaunee, Wis.

Jeff Padon – Severn, Md.

Ken Trinkner – De Pere, Wis.

Leo DeGroot – West Bend, Wis.

Patrick (Pat) Suplicki – Stevens Point, Wis.

Bob Parker – Green Bay, Wis.

Gene C. Lasch – Shawano, Wis.

George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.

Jeanne Beardsley – Ellsworth, Wis.

Fans can read profiles of each of the nominees and vote for their choice on packers.com/fhof. Voting ends at midnight on Jan. 31.

The Packers will name a winner later in the winter.