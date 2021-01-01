Pet of the Week: Meet Kivee!

MADISON (WKOW) -- If one of your New Year's resolutions is to add a new furry member to your family, our Pet of the Week might be the one you're looking for.

On Friday, the Wake Up Wisconsin team introduced you to 7-year-old Kivee from the Dane County Humane Society.

Volunteers say she is a sweet but shy cat. However, after she's given some time to warm up, you'll fall in love with her personality.

In no time, she'll be begging for head scratches and giving you no personal space.

If you're interested in meeting Kivee​, you can schedule an appointment at giveshelter.org.