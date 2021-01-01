Suspect in custody after Fitchburg shooting damages occupied apartment building

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police say they have one person in custody, suspected of firing shots in the 5100 block of Anton Drive.

Officers said they responded to the area around 2 a.m. and witnesses were able to describe the suspect and identify which direction the suspect went.

Police were able to track them down and take them into custody.

According to law enforcement officers, the suspect fired three rounds, and one of them went through the wall of an occupied apartment.

No one reported any injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident who has not already spoken with an officer is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.