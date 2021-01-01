Tracking light snow in parts of southern Wisconsin late-day

MADISON (WKOW) - Flakes will fly in extreme southern Wisconsin later on New Year's Day.



SET UP

A storm system is moving through the mid-South, but is weakening as it heads into the Upper Midwest.



This will clip southern Wisconsin with some light snow.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Areas of dense, freezing fog early could mean isolated slick spots on untreated pavement, so be on the lookout and keep your headlights on this morning.

Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s.

Light snow will begin to develop early to mid-afternoon along the stateline. Far southeastern Wisconsin, like along the I-43 corridor will see some minor accumulating snow around an inch or two.

TONIGHT

Light snow wraps up around midnight in far eastern Wisconsin. Then skies will clear and temps will dip to the mid teens.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with temps in the upper 20s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 30s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and milder in the mid to upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light mix possible in the afternoon and evening.



Light snow is possible overnight.