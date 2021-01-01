TRAFFIC ALERT: Two lanes of East Washington Ave. blocked due to “car vs. pole” crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two lanes on East Washington Avenue are blocked near Milwaukee Street after an early New Year's Day morning crash.

Dane County dispatch tells 27 News that authorities were called to a single-vehicle crash on East Washington Avenue just before 3 a.m.

According to dispatch, a car hit a pole. Injuries were reported, but no other information has been provided.

The two right lanes of East Washington Avenue are blocked at the Milwaukee/North Street intersection.

The closure is expected to last at least two hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.