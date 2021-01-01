Vandals damage federal buildings in Philadelphia; 7 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say at least seven people were arrested after a group vandalized federal buildings in downtown Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve. Police said Friday that officers spotted about 50 people dressed in black around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House. Windows there were smashed. A man was also seen throwing a brick through windows at a federal building and courthouse. Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled there and a nearby sheriff’s van was defaced and damaged. Authorities say officers recovered Molotov cocktails and suspicious devices.