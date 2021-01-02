5 killed, 14 wounded in suicide attack in Somali capital

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s health minister says a suicide bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, has killed five people including two Turkish nationals. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack in a post from its Shahada News Agency. The Somalia-based group often targets Mogadishu with suicide bombings and other attacks, and it has exploded bombs against the Turkish military and other targets there in the past. The Turkish minister tweeted that 14 people, including three Turks, were wounded and are being treated in a Mogadishu hospital named after Turkey’s president. He did not give the nationalities of the other three people who died.