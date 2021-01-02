Biden flexes Georgia muscle alongside GOP in Senate races

President-elect Joe Biden is going all-in to help Democrats win two Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate in the critical early years of his administration. Not long ago Biden’s widespread effort would have been unthinkable in a Republican-dominated state in the Deep South. The push ahead of Tuesday’s voting comes with more than 3 million Georgians already casting ballots in early voting. That’s about 60% of the total general election turnout. President Donald Trump narrowly lost the state to Biden in November and continues to assert falsely that the Georgia election process is rigged.