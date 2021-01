LODI (WKOW) -- The Lodi Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car Saturday morning.

Lodi police said the car was on the 500 block of Madison Avenue in Lodi and stolen between 3 and 5 a.m.

Officers report the car is a 2013 Chevy Cruze Gray in color with the Wisconsin license plate 774-XZP, similar to the one pictured.

If you know where this car is or see it contact the Lodi Police Department at 608-592-5401.