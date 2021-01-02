Columbia County deputies use tear gas to end standoff, arrest man

MARCELLON (WKOW) -- Authorities arrested a Columbia County man after they say he barricaded himself in a home during a standoff with deputies.

Sheriff's officials say a caller reported domestic abuse at a home on Highway CM in the town of Marcellon around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

During that incident, authorities say James Tiedeman, 36, barricaded himself in a bedroom armed with a piece of broken glass.

Deputies responded to try to get him to leave the room unarmed, talking with the suspect by phone. Tiedeman refused and said deputies would have to shoot him, according to officials.

Authorities say deputies tried using bean bag rounds and a Taser on the suspect and also deployed a K9 but could not get the barricaded door open enough to get the suspect out.

After the Emergency Response Team deployed two rounds of CS gas through a window, the suspect left the room unarmed and was taken into custody.

Authorities took Tiedeman to a hospital for medical treatment. He faces potential charges of Domestic-related Disorderly Conduct while Armed, Domestic-related Battery, Domestic-related Strangulation, and Resisting Arrest while Barricaded and Armed.