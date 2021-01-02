Dane County snowmobile riders take advantage of fresh snow, time off

MAIDSON (WKOW) -- With significant snowfall coming earlier than usual, snowmobile riders were out in force Saturday.

"I think it comes at a real opportune time," Sam Landers, the executive director of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, said. "We usually don't expect to get snow much before the first of the year, so it's always great when we have it during the holidays."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make indoor gatherings risky, Landers said more people are looking to spend time outdoors.

"The pandemic has lent itself to a lot more outdoor recreation," he said. "[We've] definitely seen a huge increase in snowmobile and equipment sales, and with everybody being off, you're going to see a huge increase in traffic in the area."

But even as conditions in southern Wisconsin lend themselves to outdoor recreation, other parts of the state are struggling.

In Marathon County, some say they're wishing for more winter weather.

"We are opening late because of the snow," Pam Stuhr, an employee at Nine Mile Forest Recreation Area, said. "You never would think that people in Wisconsin would ask for more snow, but, yes, we need more snow."

Most snowmobile trails in Dane County opened just before the end of the year, but trails in the northeast and north-central regions of the county are still closed.