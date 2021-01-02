Dirt biker who starred in HBO drama charged with murder

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a renowned Baltimore dirt bike rider who appeared on an HBO drama about the city’s riding scene faces murder charges for the stabbing death of her partner. Lakeyria Doughty is known as “Wheelie Queen.” Authorities say she was charged with first- and second-degree murder for killing her 33-year-old partner, Tiffany Wilson, on Friday in West Baltimore. Detective Donny Moses tells the Baltimore Sun that it was a “domestic situation” in which the two had an argument. The 26-year-old Doughty called 911 after the stabbing, but Wilson died at the scene nearly four hours into the new year. It was the city’s first homicide in 2021.