Ferguson, Sanborn, Hicks will return for 2021 season

MADISON (WKOW)-- Three Wisconsin football players announced their decisions to return to Wisconsin for the 2021 season on Saturday.

The most surprising news came from Junior Tight End Jake Ferguson. The Madison native led the Badgers with 30 catches for 205 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season. Ferguson earned All-Big Ten first-team honors from the Associated Press and Big Ten Conference media voters.

In addition, Junior Inside Linebacker Jack Sanborn will also be back next season. Sanborn led the team in tackles this year (52) and last year (80).

Joining Sanborn on defense is Junior Cornerback Faion Hicks.

The trio of players made their announcements on Twitter.