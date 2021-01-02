Cruz leads 11 GOP senators challenging Biden win over Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of 11 Republican senators says it will challenge the outcome of the presidential election by voting to reject electors from some states when Congress meets next week to certify the Electoral College results that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won. President Donald Trump’s extraordinary refusal to accept his election defeat and the effort to subvert the will of the voters has become a defining moment for Republicans and is tearing the party apart. The 11 senators, led by Ted Cruz of Texas, say they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results. They acknowledged they are unlikely to change the results of the election.