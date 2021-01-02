Skip to Content

New round of stimulus checks, new round of scams

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a new round of stimulus checks going out, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people to look out for a new round of scams.

BBB says it is already getting reports of con artist claiming that you need to provide personal information to receive a stimulus check.

Scammers are contacting people through text, email and robo-calls about the new COVID-19 stimulus checks and direct deposits.

BBB recommends you do not reply to messages and if you have doubts contact the IRS directly.

