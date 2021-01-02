Quiet, seasonal weather after Friday’s snow

MADISON (WKOW) - Quiet, seasonal weather is expected for the first weekend of 2021.

This comes after more snow fell in portions of the viewing area Friday. Madison's official snow report was 0.6" bringing the snowfall totals this season to 16.4" - a little over an inch below average.

Higher amounts fell to the E/SE, some areas received up to 5 inches of snow.

The main weather story on Saturday is the cloud cover.

Many across the region woke up to widespread, dense fog. Visibility was less than a mile, particularly in the southwest corner. Fog will potentially linger into late-morning for some areas.

Mostly cloudy skies are likely for the region with some breaks in the clouds possible from time to time. Although, the majority of the day cloudy.

Cloud cover kept morning low temperatures from dropping to much.

Temperatures will be seasonal Saturday, with highs in the mid-upper 20s.

A low pressure system will track to the southeast of the region tonight into early Sunday morning. Any precipitation associated with this system will likely stay southeast of the region.

Although, some models show a potential for there to be freezing drizzle clipping the very southeast portion of the state.

Temperatures will remain seasonal again Sunday, with highs expected to reach the low 30s, others experiencing upper 20s.

Either way, highs will be above the average this year of 27 degrees.

Average and above average temperatures continue into the work week.