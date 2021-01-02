Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton 67, Argyle 49
Crivitz 67, Three Lakes 51
Oconto 86, Oconto Falls 47
Shawano 46, Appleton North 43
Southwestern 71, Shullsburg 51
Waukesha West 58, Kettle Moraine 55
West De Pere 60, Seymour 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catholic Central vs. Racine Lutheran, ppd.
Cuba City vs. Monroe, ccd.
Mukwonago vs. Oregon, ccd.
Whitnall vs. Germantown, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coleman 55, Gillett 52
Dodgeville 60, Mineral Point 53
Janesville Craig 77, Badger 72, OT
Lancaster 51, Shullsburg 38
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Beaver Dam 68
New Glarus 57, Monroe 49
Oconto 63, Crivitz 39
Wilmot Union 70, The Prairie School 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
NE Wis. Christian Home School vs. Tigerton, ccd.
___
