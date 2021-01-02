UW women’s hockey team returns to play with a win

MANKATO (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin women's hockey team returned to game action following six postponed games in the month of December due to a COVID outbreak within the program.

The Badgers traveled to Mankato for a two-game series against Minnesota State. On Saturday, the Badgers defeated the Mavericks 3-1.

Freshmen Makenna Webster and Casey O'Brien scored their first collegiate goals. Daryl Watt scored in the third period off a power play to give Wisconsin the victory.

The Badgers improve to 2-1. They play Minnesota State again on Sunday at 2:07 p.m.