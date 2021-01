MADSION (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison men's basketball game again Penn State has been postponed.

The game was scheduled for Sunday Jan. 3, but is being postponed, by the teams mutually. They agreed to this due to health and safety concerns.

UW-Madison and Penn State will reschedule the game with the Big Ten Conference.

The Badgers will take Sunday off and return to practice Monday before their Thursday game at home against Indiana.