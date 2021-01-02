Wisconsin ends 2020 under estimated COVID-19 death total

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin did not meet an estimated New Year's Day COVID-19 death total, but came close.

Governor Evers issued Emergency Order #94 on Nov. 10 advising Wisconsinites to stay home, citing the potential for thousands to die by the end of the year if the coronavirus continued to spread. The order reminded Wisconsinites how to stay safe if they have to leave their home and encouraged businesses to take additional steps to protect workers, customers, and the surrounding community.

Based on data from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, order #94 projected "5,000 Wisconsinites could die from COVID-19 by Jan. 1, 2021, if no further actions are taken to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Between Nov. 10 and Jan. 1, Public Health Madison and Dane County took additional action with Emergency Order #9 Amended, #10, #10 Amended, and #11.

On Nov 10, 2020, Wisconsin had a total of 2,395 deaths from COVID-19 and in the following weeks of the year, COVID-19 caused 2,474 more deaths. That brings the total to 4,869 deaths as of Jan. 1, 2021, according to data from the state Department of Health Services.

There is only a difference of 131 between the projected COVID-19 death total from November to the reality now.