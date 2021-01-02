Woman dies after going missing on Fox River with dogs

ST. MARIE (WKOW) -- Authorities found a woman dead in the Fox River on Saturday afternoon.

According to Green Lake County sheriff's officials, someone called 911 around 12:30 p.m. to report the woman and two dogs were missing.

The 35-year-old had been painting along the edge of the river, near Huckleberry Road in the town of St. Marie. Her hat was found on the ice.

Crews from eight emergency response agencies were called out to help search for the woman using rescue boats, a Hovercraft, drones and all terrain vehicles.

Officials say after the teams searched for about two hours, the woman was found dead in the river, about three-quarters of a mile downstream.

The person who called 911 rescued one of the dogs. The other was not recovered, according to authorities.

Sheriff's officials are still investigating the woman's death.