AP Interview: India bars company from exporting vaccines

NEW DELHI (AP) — The head of Serum Institute of India, which has been contracted to make 1 billion doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, says India won’t allow the export of the vaccine for several months. Serum Institute — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer — is likely to make most of the inoculations for developing countries. The ban on exports, however, means poorer nations will probably have to wait a few months before receiving their first shots. Adar Poonawalla, the company’s CEO, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that while the vaccine was granted emergency authorization by the Indian regulator Sunday, Serum Institute can’t export the shots to ensure vulnerable populations in India are protected.