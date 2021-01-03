Areas of dense fog and freezing fog throughout the day and night

MADISON (WKOW) - All counties in the viewing area are under a Dense Fog Advisory until Noon today.

Hazardous travel is possible this morning and afternoon for some areas due to visibility down to a 1/4 mile or less in some areas. Also, for the areas experiencing freezing fog isolated slick spots are possible on the roads.

Areas north and west of Dane County will experience some clearing a little before Noon, where as the rest of southern WI will see it mid-afternoon.

There is a possibility of freezing fog redeveloping tonight into Monday.

Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 20s, with wind chill values ranging from the upper teens to low 20s.

A quiet, mild set-up is in place for the rest of the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a PM slight chance for light snow. High 32. Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 21. High 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Low 20. High 34.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Low 27. High 35.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Low 22. High 32.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Low 20. High 32.