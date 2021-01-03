Attacks on 2 villages in Niger kill at least 100 people

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Islamic extremists staged attacks on two villages in Niger near its border with Mali, killing at least 100 people, Niger’s prime minister said Sunday. Prime Minister Brigi Rafini travelled to the two villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye a day after the attack. The villages in the insecure Tillaberi region were attacked Saturday after locals killed two fighters, local officials said, taking place the same day as the West African nation’s electoral commission announced that presidential elections would be heading to a second round.