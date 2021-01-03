Back to school in the new year

(WKOW) -- Typically this time of year students are returning to classrooms after their winter break, but how they return to classes might be a little different in 2021.

Many school districts in Wisconsin were forced to do some form of virtual learning in the first half of the 2020-2021 academic year due to the pandemic. Now, school districts are revisiting if and when students might be able to attend in-person classes for the second half of the year.

Here's what the future holds for some area school districts:

School District of Beloit

Beloit Interim Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser committed to virtual instruction through the second term, the soonest students may return to the classroom is Jan. 23.

School District of Janesville

Janesville's Board of Education voted to transition middle and high schools to all-virtual instruction starting November 30 through January 15. The board decided to continue in-person instruction for elementary schools in the district.

Madison Metropolitan School District

The Madison School District will make a decision by Jan. 8 on whether to resume in-person instruction. According to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, the district is considering remaining entirely online, bringing only lower grades back into the classrooms, or bringing all students back into classrooms.

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

Middleton-Cross Plains Area pre-K through 2nd grade students will tentatively go back Monday, January 25. However, on January 11, Dr. Ellen Wald, chair of the UW-Madison Pediatrics Department, will make a presentation to school board members and answer questions.

Richland School District

The Richland School District will switch back to in-person learning Jan. 11.

River Valley School District

High schools in the River Valley School District will be virtual until Jan. 11.

Stoughton Area School District

The school board may decide on a date to bring 3rd grade through 12th grade students back to in-person learning at the next Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 4. Some kindergarten through 2nd students are already back to in-person learning.