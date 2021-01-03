City of Kenosha prepares for possible protests ahead of DA’s decision regarding charges in Jacob Blake case

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The city of Kenosha is planning precautionary safety measures ahead of an expected decision from the Kenosha County District Attorney about whether he will charge anyone in connection with the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of the public, neighborhoods and businesses.

According to a press release, Mayor Antaramian has been informed the district attorney's office will likely announce a decision within the first two weeks of January. The mayor is working with police and other partners to protect peaceful demonstrations and protect against any unlawful activity.

Some safety efforts include:

Designation of a demonstration space

Limitations on City bus routes

Road closures

Curfew

Protective fencing

Kenosha police shot Blake on August 23, leaving him paralyzed. The shooting sparked protests in Wisconsin and nationwide.