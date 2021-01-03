Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog. Freezing fog causing slick patches on roads.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&