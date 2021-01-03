Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 5:03 am
3:40 am Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Dane

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog. Freezing fog causing slick patches on roads.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

