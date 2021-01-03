Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

2:23 pm Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Dodge

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog will also be possible, leading to slick spots on
untreated surfaces.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

wkowweather

More Stories

Skip to content