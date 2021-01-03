Five more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 80 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Five more people have died as of Sunday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 80 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,018 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 8 from the day prior.

Of those, 230 are in the ICU, up 3 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,446 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 2,142 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The five new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,875 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 454,850, or 93.5 percent, are considered recovered.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Jan. 3 5 80 4875 21529 Jan. 2 1 49 4870 21449 Jan. 1 10 50 4869 21400 Dec. 31 41 143 4859 21350 Dec. 30 35 126 4818 21207 Dec. 29 72 170 4783 21081 Dec. 28 19 82 4711 20911

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

