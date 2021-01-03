Gov. Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin respond to GOP senators trying to invalidate election results

WASHINGTON (WKOW/AP) -- A growing number of Republican lawmakers have joined President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the election, pledging to reject the results when Congress meets Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Saturday night, the president tweeted a list of 12 senators, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who support the movement. On Saturday, Governor Evers called out Johnson on Twitter for his actions.

This is disgraceful behavior from @SenRonJohnson. The people of Wisconsin voted and made their voices heard and the results are clear—Joe Biden won Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes and he will be the next president of the United States. It’s irresponsible to claim otherwise. https://t.co/kpSsFYSVsP — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 2, 2021

On Sunday, Senator Tammy Baldwin also tweeted her thoughts on the senators attempting to undo the election results. She said the senators should "start respecting the will of voters."

If this group of Senators is genuinely concerned about some people believing Trump’s conspiracy theories and lies about an election he clearly lost, then they should start respecting the will of voters and tell people the truth about a legitimate and legal election Joe Biden won. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 3, 2021

Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.