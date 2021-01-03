Last night of Holiday Fantasy in Lights for the season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday is the last night to see the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park in Madison.

The lights will go off Monday at 6 a.m. and be taken down Jan. 4 -6 to wrap up their 32nd season.

The Electric Group and their sponsors saw a lot of traffic through out the last two months, since the COVID-19 safe event made for a wonderful activity many could enjoy.

WKOW's Bob Lindmeier flipped the switch to turn the lights on in November. WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event.

Donations go to local charities. You can still donate to the event by mailing a check to:

NECA/IBEW

4903 Commerce Court

McFarland WI 53558