Last night of Holiday Fantasy in Lights for the season
MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday is the last night to see the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park in Madison.
The lights will go off Monday at 6 a.m. and be taken down Jan. 4 -6 to wrap up their 32nd season.
The Electric Group and their sponsors saw a lot of traffic through out the last two months, since the COVID-19 safe event made for a wonderful activity many could enjoy.
WKOW's Bob Lindmeier flipped the switch to turn the lights on in November. WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event.
Donations go to local charities. You can still donate to the event by mailing a check to:
NECA/IBEW
4903 Commerce Court
McFarland WI 53558