Local Republicans split on efforts to not certify election

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 113th Congress has officially taken office Sunday in Washington.

But as those lawmakers get ready to confirm the results of the presidential election, about a dozen senators, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, are planning to challenge Joe Biden's win.

The group of senators released a letter Saturday announcing they plan to vote against certification, unless there's an audit of the election.

In an interview Sunday morning on NBC's Meet the Press, Johnson defended his decision to support the movement.

"We are not acting to thwart the democratic process. We're acting to protect it. The fact of the matter is that we have an unsustainable state of affairs in this country where we have tens of millions of people who do not view this election result as legitimate," Johnson said. "We've just come off of four years where the other side refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of President Trump. And here we are again and what we're saying is we need transparency."

Both federal and state election officials across the country have repeatedly insisted there was no fraud in this election.

This movement against electoral college certification has divided the GOP, including here in Wisconsin.

The Republican Party of Dane County Chair Scott Grabins was encouraged by the move.

"Not so much looking to change the outcome of the election, but just that it is important that we give the voters that confidence that any allegations of fraud have been looked into and resolved," he said.

Grabins said that at least within the Dane County organization, most share that same opinion, even though courts across the country have struck down more than 50 lawsuits alleging fraud.

"Frankly, trying to solve it in the courts isn't the best route. I think a commission like this may help put people's minds at ease," he said.

Grabins pointed to the fourfold increase in indefinitely confined voters in Wisconsin as an example of potential fraud because it was a way to bypass voter ID laws.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court shot down that claim in mid December.

Some Republican leaders don't agree with the senators' refusal to certify of the election.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan called the move "Anti-democratic and anti-conservative".

He said in a statement Sunday, "The Trump campaign had ample opportunity to challenge election results, and those efforts failed from lack of evidence."

Grabins says the division among Republicans is unfortunate and they're not trying to overturn the election.

"I think having that audit done is very important to a lot of people," he said.

Meanwhile, Democrats are reacting this weekend, too.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin tweeted Sunday morning, "If this group of senators is genuinely concerned about some people believing Trump's conspiracy theories and lies about an election he clearly lost, then they should start respecting the will of voters and tell people the truth about a legitimate and legal election Joe Biden won."