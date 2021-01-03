Madison police searching for armed robbery suspect

(MADISON) -- Madison police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a general store Saturday night on the city's east side.

Police said an adult man came up to the counter at Casey's General Store on Cross Hill Drive just before 9:15 p.m.

He put an item on the counter that he wanted to purchase, then proceeded to pull a black handgun from his waistband, put it on the counter, then demanded money from the register into a bag.

The employee put money into the bag, then the man left the store.

Police are unaware of where the suspect is at this time.