Man killed while fixing flat tire in Beloit, police asking people to avoid area

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit are asking people to avoid the area of Fourth and Maple for the next few hours after a man was killed while fixing a flat tire.

Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. when a suspected intoxicated driver hit a car of someone who was helping him, pinning the man between the vehicles.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The driver, a 27-year-old Beloit woman, was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Beloit Police say the incident is still under investigation, and Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with accident reconstruction.