Police find shell casings near Madison middle school

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after finding shell casings on the city's west side Saturday night.

The casings were found in the 7000 block of Tree Lane just after 11 p.m. after reports of multiple shots fired. That's nearby Thomas Jefferson Middle School and James Madison Memorial High School.

Police say there was no damage found, and no one reported getting hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article has been updated to correct an error, which previously located the area of the shooting on Madison's east side.