Police looking for women after finding stolen Lodi car, arresting driver

LODI (WKOW) -- Police in Lodi are looking for a small group of women after a police chase led to a stolen car being recovered and a driver arrested.

Lodi Police say they received a report of a car stolen from the 500 block of Madison Avenue on Saturday. Other vehicles had been broken into as well, with items stolen from those cars.

Sunday, police in Waunakee spotted the car, and after a brief pursuit arrested the driver, Orlando M. Pleadwell, 24, who was taken into custody in Dane County.

Right now, Lodi Police are still looking for the women in the above photos. If you have seen them or can identify who they are, police are asking you call them at (608) 592-5401 ext. 1.

Lodi Police say the incident is still under investigation, but they expect to make more arrests.