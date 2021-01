MADISON (WKOW)- Wisconsin Defensive Line Coach Inoke Breckterfield is reportedly leaving Wisconsin and joining Vanderbilt as the defensive line coach. The news was first reported by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

SOURCES: Wisconsin defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield is expected to be named the new D-line coach at Vandy, joining Clark Lea’s staff. The Badgers led the Big Ten in total defense and run defense this year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2021

Breckterfield also worked with Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea at UCLA in 2011. Lea is in his first year as head coach.