Wisconsin hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increase by 80

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus increased by 80 in the last day, although the number of daily cases continued to decline. Officials on Sunday reported 2,446 new virus cases, for a total of 486,531 since the pandemic began. The COVID Tracking Project ranks Wisconsin 38th in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks. One in every 330 people in the state tested positive in the past week. Five new deaths were reported, lifting the total number of fatalities to 4,875. The death toll is the 22nd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita